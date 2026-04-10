BIMTECH's AI-Powered Revolution: Transforming Management Education

In an era of significant shifts in management education, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), articulates a vision for a globally integrated, innovative educational future. The institution has received international recognition, winning the 2026 AACSB Global Impact Award for its transformative 'AI-Enabled Interview Mastery' initiative.

This initiative is part of BIMTECH's strategy to enhance student learning by utilizing AI-driven interview simulations that provide data-backed feedback. The approach highlights the institute's dedication to integrating technological foresight and human mentoring, effectively bridging the gap between academic instruction and real-world business demands.

BIMTECH also places a strong emphasis on global exposure and industry readiness. Collaborations with global entities like Singapore Management University, Swiss Re, and UNIQLO are pairing cross-cultural programs with professional training. The institute's commitment to inclusive and sustainable education standards further highlights its leadership in the evolving landscape of business education.

(With inputs from agencies.)