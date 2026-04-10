Toyota Teams Up with Wipro 3D to Revolutionize Additive Manufacturing Education

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a strategic partnership with Wipro 3D to establish a cutting-edge Centre of Excellence in additive manufacturing at its Bidadi-based Technical Training Institute.

The initiative, supported by a signed Memorandum of Understanding, aims to boost industry-academia relations by equipping students with essential skills in advanced manufacturing technologies.

This collaboration will provide technical expertise, upskilling opportunities, and real-world industry projects, aligning with the Government's Skill India Mission to nurture future-ready talent in India's manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)