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Toyota Teams Up with Wipro 3D to Revolutionize Additive Manufacturing Education

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has partnered with Wipro 3D to create a Centre of Excellence for additive manufacturing at the Toyota Technical Training Institute. This collaboration aims to enhance skills, integrate modern manufacturing technologies into education, and support the Government's Skill India Mission with hands-on learning experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:36 IST
Toyota Teams Up with Wipro 3D to Revolutionize Additive Manufacturing Education
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a strategic partnership with Wipro 3D to establish a cutting-edge Centre of Excellence in additive manufacturing at its Bidadi-based Technical Training Institute.

The initiative, supported by a signed Memorandum of Understanding, aims to boost industry-academia relations by equipping students with essential skills in advanced manufacturing technologies.

This collaboration will provide technical expertise, upskilling opportunities, and real-world industry projects, aligning with the Government's Skill India Mission to nurture future-ready talent in India's manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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