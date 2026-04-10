Salesforce Sees Bright Horizons in India's Education Sector Amid Global Challenges

Salesforce, the global technology leader, remains unfazed by the West Asia crisis as it continues to expand its business in India, states Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO for South Asia. The company identifies the education sector as a key growth opportunity in the world's youngest country.

Despite cautionary investment behaviors amid geopolitical tensions, Salesforce observes no slowdown in technology investments, according to Bhattacharya. She emphasizes the rapid evolution of technology, which safeguards its relevance and demand, even as macroeconomic uncertainties linger.

Salesforce's recent ventures, including a partnership with NMIMS, signal its commitment to revolutionizing education in India by enhancing admissions and student engagement through innovative solutions such as 'agentforce education.' With India's youthful demographic, Salesforce envisions enduring growth in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)