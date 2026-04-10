Redefining Supply Chain Excellence: MSU and TimesPro's Global Initiative
Michigan State University, in collaboration with TimesPro, has launched a 24-week online programme to enhance global supply chain management expertise among professionals. The initiative combines academic rigor with industry relevance, targeting procurement, logistics, and operational strategies. It aims to address the growing complexities of international supply networks and the rising demand for skilled professionals.
- Country:
- India
Michigan State University, renowned for its supply chain expertise, has partnered with TimesPro to introduce a comprehensive 24-week online programme designed to bolster professionals' capabilities in global supply chain management.
This collaboration aims to address the intricate challenges faced by modern supply networks, emphasizing procurement, logistics, operations, and strategic planning. The program blends self-paced learning with live faculty interaction for a thorough understanding of global supply chain dynamics.
Amidst substantial growth projections for the sector, both globally and within India, this initiative seeks to equip professionals with the necessary skills to navigate and excel in increasingly complex and digitalized supply environments.
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