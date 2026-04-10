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Alta School of Technology Appoints Santosh Mishra as Director of AI Innovation

Alta School of Technology has announced the appointment of Santosh Mishra as Director, AI Innovation. With experience from Microsoft and VMware, Santosh will lead AI-focused initiatives, integrating advanced technologies into learning. His appointment aligns with Alta's mission to offer industry-relevant education by combining real-world applications with academic learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:01 IST
Alta School of Technology Appoints Santosh Mishra as Director of AI Innovation

Alta School of Technology has appointed Santosh Mishra as the new Director of AI Innovation, a move aimed at strengthening its AI-first approach. Mishra, an alumnus of NIT Tiruchirappalli, brings substantial expertise from his years at Microsoft and VMware to the institute's leadership.

In his role, Santosh will focus on developing AI-driven curriculums that blend cutting-edge technologies with practical learning experiences. His reputation as an educator and author, along with his mentoring of over 50,000 students, underscores his influence in molding future professionals in software engineering.

Alta School, led by Founders Ashish Munjal and Harshit Agarwal, remains committed to innovating education by bridging the gap between academic learning and industry needs. Mishra's appointment is seen as a strategic addition to further Alta's mission of delivering high-quality, impactful learning experiences.

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