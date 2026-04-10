Meghalaya's Push for Inclusive Education to Achieve Universal Literacy

During 'ULLAS Fest 2026', Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized the significant role of inclusive education in achieving near-universal literacy in the state. He affirmed that the administration's educational strategy is deeply anchored in inclusiveness.

Sangma pointed out that while the state is approaching a 100% literacy rate, societal collaboration is essential for transformative progress in education, ensuring empowerment across all societal sections.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui revealed that nearly two lakh residents, constituting around eight percent of the state's population, lack basic literacy. The 'ULLAS' scheme is a government initiative targeting adults aged 15 and above for functional literacy and lifelong learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)