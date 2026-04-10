Education Institutions Warned: Insect Threat Looms Over School Safety

The Deputy Commissioner of Una, Jatin Lal, has issued a crucial advisory to the principals and administrations of all government and private schools in the district, emphasizing the need for safety measures against bees, wasps, and mites within school premises.

The advisory pointed out frequent observations of beehives and nests on school grounds, including building rooftops, trees, and storage areas, which could potentially threaten the safety of students, teachers, and the local community.

Schools are directed to maintain rigorous cleanliness, conduct regular inspections, and collaborate with local authorities for safe removal of such nests. Temporary restrictions are advised in areas with heightened risk to ensure the safety of students.