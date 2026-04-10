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IIT Hyderabad and SSCTU Forge Academic Alliance for Technological Advancements

IIT Hyderabad and Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana have signed an MoU for academic collaboration. Key areas of focus include NEP-aligned curriculum development, faculty training, and technical courses in Computer Science and AI. The partnership aims to enhance educational offerings and institutional capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:05 IST
IIT Hyderabad and SSCTU Forge Academic Alliance for Technological Advancements
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  • India

IIT Hyderabad and Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu have embarked on a collaborative journey through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership, signed in the presence of Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, aims to bolster academics by aligning curricula with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The MoU encompasses a range of initiatives such as curriculum development, capacity building through faculty mentoring, and training support. Additionally, there will be a focus on strengthening laboratory infrastructure at SSCTU and promoting internships, workshops, and lectures for skill development.

Starting from the 2026-27 academic year, IIT Hyderabad will introduce technical courses, including a B Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at SSCTU. This step is expected to significantly benefit students, particularly in Telangana, by providing advanced technical knowledge and developing institutional capabilities.

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