IIT Hyderabad and SSCTU Forge Academic Alliance for Technological Advancements

IIT Hyderabad and Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu have embarked on a collaborative journey through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership, signed in the presence of Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, aims to bolster academics by aligning curricula with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The MoU encompasses a range of initiatives such as curriculum development, capacity building through faculty mentoring, and training support. Additionally, there will be a focus on strengthening laboratory infrastructure at SSCTU and promoting internships, workshops, and lectures for skill development.

Starting from the 2026-27 academic year, IIT Hyderabad will introduce technical courses, including a B Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at SSCTU. This step is expected to significantly benefit students, particularly in Telangana, by providing advanced technical knowledge and developing institutional capabilities.