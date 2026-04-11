Left Menu

IHRC Delhi: India Shaping the Global Talent Landscape

Blue Ocean Corporation recently hosted the International Human Resource Conference (IHRC) in New Delhi, enhancing India's stature in global human capital. The event, in partnership with the HR Certification Institute, attracted over 500 HR leaders. Key initiatives included the 'Education for All' mission and ambitious expansion plans in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:39 IST
IHRC Delhi: India Shaping the Global Talent Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a landmark event as Blue Ocean Corporation inaugurated the India debut of the International Human Resource Conference (IHRC). This event, in strategic partnership with the HR Certification Institute, highlighted India's critical role in the global human capital landscape.

The conference attracted over 500 distinguished HR leaders, policymakers, and corporate decision-makers, emphasizing India's influence in the global talent economy. HRCI CEO, Ms. Amy Dufrane, delivered the keynote, lauding India's dynamic talent ecosystem.

Key announcements included Blue Ocean's 'Education for All' mission to democratize professional certifications and plans for expansion across India, reinforcing the nation's workforce transformation. Esteemed guests included former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and former Consul General Aman Puri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor policy: PM at Kushmandi rally.

TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor pol...

 India
2
TMC has done PhD in art of goondaism and corruption: Modi at Kushmandi rally.

TMC has done PhD in art of goondaism and corruption: Modi at Kushmandi rally...

 India
3
Maharashtra's Push for Transparent Elections: Mapping Voters

Maharashtra's Push for Transparent Elections: Mapping Voters

 India
4
Delhi's Bold Move: New EV Policy to Electrify Two-Wheeler and Auto-Rickshaw Market

Delhi's Bold Move: New EV Policy to Electrify Two-Wheeler and Auto-Rickshaw ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026