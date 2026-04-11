IHRC Delhi: India Shaping the Global Talent Landscape

New Delhi witnessed a landmark event as Blue Ocean Corporation inaugurated the India debut of the International Human Resource Conference (IHRC). This event, in strategic partnership with the HR Certification Institute, highlighted India's critical role in the global human capital landscape.

The conference attracted over 500 distinguished HR leaders, policymakers, and corporate decision-makers, emphasizing India's influence in the global talent economy. HRCI CEO, Ms. Amy Dufrane, delivered the keynote, lauding India's dynamic talent ecosystem.

Key announcements included Blue Ocean's 'Education for All' mission to democratize professional certifications and plans for expansion across India, reinforcing the nation's workforce transformation. Esteemed guests included former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and former Consul General Aman Puri.

(With inputs from agencies.)