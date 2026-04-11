Transforming Legal Education: Prof Tripathy's Ambitious Roadmap for Madhusudan Law University

Prof. Sibaram Tripathy, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Madhusudan Law University, has announced a transformative agenda aimed at elevating the quality of legal education in Odisha. Speaking to the media, Tripathy emphasized the role of quality teaching and administrative reforms as pillars of his strategy.

With over 30 affiliated law colleges, the university faces the daunting task of broad academic reforms. Tripathy highlighted the urgent need for permanent faculty, a gap that has persisted since the institution's elevation to university status. He also prioritizes establishing a single-window clearance system to streamline student administrative processes.

Beyond academia, Tripathy envisions making legal education more job-relevant through industry-linked campus placement cells and student exchange programs. He also plans to introduce a Madhusudan Chair and Forum, hosting lectures by distinguished figures, while incorporating national and state initiatives for comprehensive institutional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)