IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science

In an ambitious new venture, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai will introduce a unique 4-year bachelor's degree program this year. The course, focusing on Digital Science and Business Management, represents a collaboration with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and various industry partners.

Announced by IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Tiwari, the program aims to merge cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science with fundamental management disciplines like operations, marketing, and finance. This initiative, with an annual fee of Rs 6-7 lakh, seeks to develop industry-ready professionals adept in both technological and business leadership domains.

The selection process for this pioneering program involves a Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main) followed by an interview. Additionally, IIM Mumbai plans to expand its bachelor's offerings contingent upon infrastructure enhancements. A 100% placement guarantee underscores the institute's commitment to student success.

(With inputs from agencies.)