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IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science

IIM Mumbai is launching a 4-year bachelor's degree in Digital Science and Business Management. Collaborating with IIT Bombay, the program integrates advanced technologies with core management disciplines. It aims to produce professionals skilled in both technology and business, ensuring 100% placement success for graduates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:20 IST
IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science
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In an ambitious new venture, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai will introduce a unique 4-year bachelor's degree program this year. The course, focusing on Digital Science and Business Management, represents a collaboration with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and various industry partners.

Announced by IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Tiwari, the program aims to merge cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science with fundamental management disciplines like operations, marketing, and finance. This initiative, with an annual fee of Rs 6-7 lakh, seeks to develop industry-ready professionals adept in both technological and business leadership domains.

The selection process for this pioneering program involves a Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main) followed by an interview. Additionally, IIM Mumbai plans to expand its bachelor's offerings contingent upon infrastructure enhancements. A 100% placement guarantee underscores the institute's commitment to student success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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