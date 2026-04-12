Tragic Turn at Kannur Dental College: Student's Suspected Suicide Sparks Controversy

In a tragic incident at Kannur Dental College, first-year student Nithin Raj R L has lost his life in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation. The police have registered a case of unnatural death following allegations from Raj's family and friends of emotional and verbal harassment by faculty members.

Raj, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, reportedly suffered ongoing harassment related to his caste and complexion, a claim supported by both family testimonies and audio messages from the deceased himself. The college has suspended two faculty members, while an internal and police inquiry continues to unfold.

Political leaders and human rights bodies have called for a thorough investigation, drawing parallels to past cases of institutional harassment. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, highlighting ongoing issues in educational institutions regarding caste-based discrimination and abuse.