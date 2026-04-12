Tragic End at Kannur Dental College: A Case of Alleged Harassment
A first-year student at Kannur Dental College, Nithin Raj R L, died following a fall from a building in a suspected suicide. Police have launched a probe into allegations of emotional harassment by faculty members, with the SC/ST Act invoked. Two faculty members have been suspended pending investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed a detailed investigation into the death of Nithin Raj R L, a first-year dental student at Kannur Dental College, who tragically died in a suspected suicide after falling from a building on April 10.
The Chakkarakkal police have registered a case of unnatural death and included provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in their probe, following allegations by the deceased's family and friends of emotional harassment by faculty members.
The college has suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head M K Ram and Associate Professor K T Sangeetha Nambiar, who are accused of abetment of suicide. A special investigation team is examining digital evidence and will record statements from witnesses, including classmates and family members.
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