Tragic End at Kannur Dental College: A Case of Alleged Harassment

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed a detailed investigation into the death of Nithin Raj R L, a first-year dental student at Kannur Dental College, who tragically died in a suspected suicide after falling from a building on April 10.

The Chakkarakkal police have registered a case of unnatural death and included provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in their probe, following allegations by the deceased's family and friends of emotional harassment by faculty members.

The college has suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head M K Ram and Associate Professor K T Sangeetha Nambiar, who are accused of abetment of suicide. A special investigation team is examining digital evidence and will record statements from witnesses, including classmates and family members.