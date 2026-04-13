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Tragedy at Kannur Dental College: Justice for Nithin Raj

Nithin Raj R L, a Kannur Dental College student, was found dead allegedly due to faculty harassment. His family claims emotional torture led to his demise, suspecting murder. Protests erupted demanding justice, as political organizations support the family. Authorities promise measures to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:48 IST
Tragedy at Kannur Dental College: Justice for Nithin Raj
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of Nithin Raj R L, a student at Kannur Dental College, has sparked a wave of protests and intense scrutiny. His family claims he was a victim of 'emotional torture' by faculty members, which they believe pushed him to his death.

Nithin was found critically injured outside the college building, and despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. The family alleges that repeated harassment, including threats of failing exams, led to this fatal outcome.

A case has been registered against two faculty members, and protests by student organizations and political groups are intensifying, demanding justice for Nithin. Education authorities have vowed to introduce measures to curb misuse of internal assessments and ensure student welfare.

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