RGIPT Bengaluru Unveils State-of-the-Art Sports Complex and Cafeteria

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) in Bengaluru recently inaugurated its latest facilities: an Outdoor Sports Complex and a new campus cafeteria. The event, held on April 12, 2026, was marked by a ceremony attended by the institute's Hon'ble Director, Prof. Harish Hirani, faculty, staff, and students.

During the inauguration, Prof. Hirani stressed the role of physical fitness and sportsmanship in education, asserting that the new sports complex embodies RGIPT's dedication to fostering a well-rounded academic atmosphere. He remarked that such initiatives are crucial for nurturing future-ready professionals skilled in leadership and resilience.

The newly unveiled cafeteria and sports complex feature modern amenities to enhance students' experiences. The cafeteria offers diverse food options and is designed to be a vibrant community space, while the sports complex encourages active participation and teamwork. These developments highlight RGIPT's ongoing commitment to integrating education with infrastructure and student well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)