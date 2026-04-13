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Nationwide Srimad Ramayana Exam Encourages Student Engagement

The Sringeri Sharada Peetham introduces the nationwide 'Srimad Ramayana Examination-2026'. Part of the Bala Bharati initiative, the exam engages students with the ancient scripture, offering cash prizes and a Sanatana Dharma awareness boost. It includes two competitive levels, with grand prizes up to Rs 50,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:37 IST
Nationwide Srimad Ramayana Exam Encourages Student Engagement
  • Country:
  • India

The Sringeri Sharada Peetham has revealed plans for a nationwide 'Srimad Ramayana Examination–2026' targeting school students with prizes up to Rs 50,000, a statement released on Monday details.

The examination, falling under the educational initiative 'Bala Bharati', aims to engage young learners with the Ramayana during their summer break, while simultaneously fostering awareness of Sanatana Dharma.

With competitions structured into two levels, the Peetham offers enticing awards, including cash and other prizes such as certificates, medals, and even sponsored visits to Sringeri for top performers. Registrations are open online, allowing participants flexibility in choosing examination centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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