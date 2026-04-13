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Delhi University to Expand Global Horizons with Semester Away Programme

Delhi University plans to introduce a Semester Away Programme under its Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022. This initiative aims to offer students academic flexibility and exposure to global education. Eligible students can spend a semester abroad, fulfilling their academic requirements while gaining international internships and training opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:48 IST
Delhi University to Expand Global Horizons with Semester Away Programme
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to enhance academic flexibility and global exposure, Delhi University is considering a proposal to introduce a Semester Away Programme at foreign higher education institutions. This initiative, part of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, will be discussed at the Academic Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The proposal allows students to spend a semester studying abroad, providing them greater flexibility in fulfilling their degree requirements. Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta stated that this move aims to enable students to pursue internships or training at foreign institutions, expanding their academic horizons.

The Semester Away Programme (SAP) will permit students from the 2022-23 academic year onward to study at foreign institutions during the third, fifth, or seventh semesters. The university also considers providing financial aid to support academically gifted students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This program seeks to broaden students' exposure through multidisciplinary approaches, research, and global connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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