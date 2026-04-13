Delhi University to Expand Global Horizons with Semester Away Programme

In an effort to enhance academic flexibility and global exposure, Delhi University is considering a proposal to introduce a Semester Away Programme at foreign higher education institutions. This initiative, part of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, will be discussed at the Academic Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The proposal allows students to spend a semester studying abroad, providing them greater flexibility in fulfilling their degree requirements. Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta stated that this move aims to enable students to pursue internships or training at foreign institutions, expanding their academic horizons.

The Semester Away Programme (SAP) will permit students from the 2022-23 academic year onward to study at foreign institutions during the third, fifth, or seventh semesters. The university also considers providing financial aid to support academically gifted students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This program seeks to broaden students' exposure through multidisciplinary approaches, research, and global connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)