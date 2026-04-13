Cyber Cadets: Building Digital Defenders for Tomorrow

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has collaborated with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to train cadets in cybersecurity. This initiative, part of a larger effort to boost national cyber defense, involves structured training in cyber awareness and practical defense skills.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Director General of NCC, and Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT. The agreement heralds the start of a two-stage 'Cyber Security Capacity Building Programme' aimed at developing trained 'cyber cadets'.

The training consists of an online awareness module open to all cadets and an intensive offline program for selected individuals. The initiative aligns with the Digital India initiative and seeks to raise a cyber-ready force capable of countering digital threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)