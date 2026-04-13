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Empowering Voices: The Let's Speak Arunachal Initiative

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik engaged with youth at the 'Let's Speak Arunachal' event, urging students to gain confidence and communication skills. Emphasizing the importance of English proficiency, he announced new debate competitions to bolster public speaking. The event highlighted the efforts of individuals promoting youth dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:30 IST
Empowering Voices: The Let's Speak Arunachal Initiative
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Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik recently participated in the 'Let's Speak Arunachal' youth interaction program at Lok Bhavan. The initiative, organized by the NGO Let's Speak Arunachal in collaboration with the governor's secretariat, seeks to empower students by boosting their confidence and communication abilities.

Governor Parnaik emphasized that developing communication skills and proficiency in English is crucial for opening career opportunities and enhancing dialogue. He announced plans for a debate and declamation competition at Lok Bhavan to further support students in honing public speaking skills.

The event featured various addresses, including by Porsum Ori, the founder of Let's Speak Arunachal, and was highlighted by a cultural performance by the students of Gyan Mission. Participants, including the governor, acknowledged the significant role of the program in helping students overcome stage fright and grow into articulate leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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