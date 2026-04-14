Ukraine Battles Inflation Amid Rising Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Higher oil prices, driven by conflict in the Middle East, threaten to elevate inflation rates in Ukraine by up to 2.8 percentage points, warned the country's central bank governor. Andriy Pyshnyi emphasized the National Bank of Ukraine's commitment to achieving an inflation rate of 5% within three years using diverse monetary tools.

Pyshnyi revealed that upcoming meetings would help reassess Ukraine's economic forecasts in light of significant secondary impacts such as rising fertilizer prices. As part of a Ukrainian delegation attending crucial IMF and World Bank meetings, he stressed the importance of keeping Russia's war on Ukraine prominent in international discussions.

Engagement with U.S. and EU leaders remains pivotal, especially amidst recent European political shifts. On the domestic front, Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are expected to curb growth and potentially increase migration challenges, with long-term implications for Ukrainians living abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)