Celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality and Justice

Universities and colleges across Delhi honored the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Tuesday, hosting lectures and conferences to celebrate his profound impact on social justice and equality.

The Ambedkar Memorial Lecture at Dr BR Ambedkar University was a key highlight, with JNU's Professor Sharad Soni emphasizing Ambedkar's principles of ethical statecraft and democratic governance. Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh highlighted the need for education that transcends traditional knowledge and aligns with Ambedkar's ideals.

Events such as 'Bheem Saptah' at JNU and a 'social justice march' organized by student unions reinforced Ambedkar's vision. Across these gatherings, including a 'Samajik Nyay Sammelan' by NSUI, leaders underscored the anniversary as a call for continued commitment to building an equitable society.