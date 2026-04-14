Left Menu

Celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality and Justice

Universities and student organizations in Delhi observed Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary with lectures and events emphasizing his advocacy for social justice and equality. Celebrations included lectures on governance, a 'social justice march', and discussions, emphasizing Ambedkar's enduring vision of equality and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:57 IST
Celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality and Justice
Dr BR Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Universities and colleges across Delhi honored the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Tuesday, hosting lectures and conferences to celebrate his profound impact on social justice and equality.

The Ambedkar Memorial Lecture at Dr BR Ambedkar University was a key highlight, with JNU's Professor Sharad Soni emphasizing Ambedkar's principles of ethical statecraft and democratic governance. Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh highlighted the need for education that transcends traditional knowledge and aligns with Ambedkar's ideals.

Events such as 'Bheem Saptah' at JNU and a 'social justice march' organized by student unions reinforced Ambedkar's vision. Across these gatherings, including a 'Samajik Nyay Sammelan' by NSUI, leaders underscored the anniversary as a call for continued commitment to building an equitable society.

TRENDING

1
Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

 Serbia
2
We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modi on talks with Trump.

We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic...

 India
3
Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

 Global
4
Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026