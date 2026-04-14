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Kerala's Tragedy: A Promising Life Lost

The tragic suicide of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student, has shocked Kerala. Alleged emotional harassment on caste and complexion grounds, coupled with issues involving a loan app, surrounds the incident. State leaders promise support for the victim's family, calling for accountability and comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:12 IST
Kerala's Tragedy: A Promising Life Lost
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In a shocking incident that has gripped Kerala, Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student, has died by suicide, prompting widespread outrage across the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow, labeling the event as 'painful and unacceptable'.

The case has drawn attention to serious allegations of emotional harassment on caste and complexion grounds by two faculty members at Ancharakandi Private Medical College. The controversial incident also touches upon the dangerous repercussions of online loan apps after Raj defaulted on his payments.

This tragedy has mobilized political figures, including Congress leader V D Satheesan and CPI(M) members, promising housing support for Raj's family. Authorities, including the Indian Medical Association and Kerala University of Health Sciences, have called for thorough investigations to ensure justice and prevent future tragedies.

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