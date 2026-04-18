Empowering Tomorrow's Digital Pioneers: IIDE Launches AI-Integrated PGDBS Program

IIDE – The Digital Business School has announced the launch of its new Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing & Business Strategy (PGDBS). The 11-month, AI-integrated course, set to be held at both Mumbai and Delhi campuses, aims to arm future growth leaders with essential skills to drive India's leading brands, agencies, and startups.

The PGDBS encompasses 15 modules and 1,000 hours of training, focusing on areas such as e-commerce, business analytics, and entrepreneurship. A highlight of the program includes practical, hands-on experiences where students implement real-world advertising campaigns and develop strategies for leading corporations. Industry experts from companies like Amazon and Coca-Cola bring their expertise to the curriculum, ensuring learners receive instructive, applicable knowledge.

In conjunction with the on-campus program, IIDE is also offering an Online Professional Certification in Digital Marketing & Strategy. This includes a Gen AI Specialisation, reflecting a market trend towards AI-powered marketing solutions. In 2025, IIDE reported over 550 placements, demonstrating its efficacy in delivering substantial career opportunities to its students.

(With inputs from agencies.)