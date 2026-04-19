Transforming Education: IIFR's Quest to Cultivate World-Class Faculty

The newly established International Institute for Faculty & Research (IIFR) in India aims to address the nation's need for world-class faculty, as underscored by the launch attended by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Led by Rajendra Srivastava, the institute seeks to blend Ivy League expertise with local academia.

IIFR plans to commence courses targeting curriculum design and teaching methodologies, while fostering industry-academia linkages. As India embraces the National Education Policy 2020, the institute will focus on multidisciplinary learning and applied research, with a global outlook involving partnerships across continents.

With the first programs launching this year, IIFR promotes a holistic development approach, preparing educators equipped with academic and industry acumen to meet the demands of an evolving global education landscape. It aims to nurture the 'educator of educators', with an ambitious vision to position India as a global faculty development hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)