University of Ladakh invites entries for official logo design

The newly set up University of Ladakh, which is in the process of designing its logo, on Thursday invited entries from artists and interested persons in this regard. According to a notification issued by the registrar, applicants can send their designs to the Office of the Registrar, University of Ladakh, Silk Route Guest House, Tourist Reception Centre Leh or Purig Guest House, Upper Kurbathang Plateau, Kargil. Entries can also be sent via email to ladakh-university@jk.gov.in

Each entry must have the designer's recent passport size photograph, complete name, parentage, profession/occupation, postal and permanent address, email address and valid contact number, it said. A committee constituted by the university shall select the most suitable design. The selected design will win a cash prize of Rs 10,000, the notification said.

The winner will have no claim of ownership over the design once it is selected for use by the university. The institute shall also hold the right to modify the design in whatever manner it deems fit, it added. Entries should reach the university by October 3, 2019, the notification said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, had on December 15, 2018 approved the establishment of the first university in Ladakh region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)