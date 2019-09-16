Odisha's IGIT wins regional round of NTPC quiz

Odisha's Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT) has clinched the regional round of NTPC's 'Electron Quiz 2019' held here, the state-run company said. Teams from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur and Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Sindri came second and third, respectively, it said in a release.

A total of 188 teams from management and technical institutions of Bihar and Jharkhand participated in the quiz. The top three teams from the competition would take part in the national finals to be held at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on October 14, the release said.

The motto of the 'Electron Quiz 2019' is to inculcate a culture of learning among the young minds, NTPC said..

