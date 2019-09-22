Hospital at Sri Sri University campus in Odisha to be upgraded

A hospital at Sri Sri University campus in Cuttack is all set to be upgraded to a 300-bed hospital by next year. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, laid the foundation stone for construction of a new building of the hospital on Saturday.

The Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital which currently has 20 beds will get 280 more by 2020, officials said. The varsity also has plans to launch an undergraduate program - Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medical Sciences - with 100 seats.

It also plans to establish an allopath and nursing college in the coming years, they said. Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old traditional healing science, which has now become a new trend.

He also announced that a new Ayush hospital will also come up in Dhenkanal district soon. The chief minister said the state government has recognized Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy systems of medicine as viable complementing methods of healthcare since long.

Around 800 Ayurvedic clinics and five hospitals are functioning in the state, Patnaik added. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said Sri Sri University and its facilities, a centre of excellence will be accessible to the whole world because it works on the principle of 'One World, One Family'..

