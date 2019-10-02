FORE School wins 2019 Annual B-Plan competition at IIM Ahmedabad

A three-member team of FORE School of Management, New Delhi - Arjunveer Singh, Geet Shivdasani and Kartiki Datta have won the Masterplan 2019, Annual B-Plan Competition at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). These students are pursuing PGDM-International Business Programme at FORE.

The competition was organized at The Red Brick Summit 2019, IIM Ahmedabad from 22nd Aug 2019 to 29th Sep 2019 with 1100 participating teams having four rounds. The team was crowned as the winner and awarded a cash prize of INR 50,000 along with certificates. Masterplan is the annual business plan competition hosted by Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). Entre Cell, IIMA and Matrix Partners India proudly present to you "Masterplan 2019", the annual business plan competition of IIM Ahmedabad. Every year, more than 500 startups showcase their business, novelty and vision for their ideas and some get mentorship, funding and prize money. In partnership with its network of mentors, corporates, development agencies, IIM-A community and investors, CIIE cultivates a rare breed of entrepreneurs by incubating, accelerating, mentoring and funding innovative start-ups.

The event was open for teams comprising of students, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs as well as other independent individuals (employed or self-employed). Team size of one to five members from any organization or college can apply for the competition which comprises of two categories: Start-Up Central and Idea Central. While Idea Central is primarily for participants who may not have started yet or may not be sure of the feasibility of the idea and whether it is worth pursuing, Start-Up Central, as the name suggests is for start-ups that have not raised seed capital or Series A funding.

The team from FORE School of Management won the Masterplan (Idea Central) out of the shortlisted 30 teams in Round 3 and 5 teams in the final round. The Masterplan provides a platform to the teams selected for the Grand Finale to pitch their product/service or idea to a panel of venture capitalists from Matrix Partners India and the Centre for Innovation Incubation, and Entrepreneurship (CIIE).

(With inputs from FORE School of Management, New Delhi)