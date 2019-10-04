Over 2k students of IIT-Roorkee get degrees at marathon annual convocation; 12 girls win gold medals

More than 2,000 students were awarded their degrees on a single day as the country's premier engineering institution IIT-Roorkee held its 19th convocation here on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind awarded prestigious awards to nine meritorious students.

This is the first time in the history of the institution that more than 300 students were awarded their PhD degrees. Three PhD students received the award under the Engineering and Science category from the president.

Pulkit Singhal, B.tech, Mechanical Engineering, received the President Gold Medal for having the highest Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA). Hrituraj Singh, B.Tech, Electrical Engineering, was awarded the Institute Silver Medal for having the second highest CGPA.

Tanvi Verma, B.Tech, Engineering Physics, received the Institute Bronze Medal for having the third highest CGPA. The Director Gold Medal for the best all rounder went to Sumit Kumar Yadav, B.Tech, Electronics and Communication Engineering, while the Gold Medal named after former president Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma went to Shivam Jindal, B.Tech, Computer Science and Engineering, for excellent contribution in the field of social service among all UG/PG students.

Anant Vashistha, B.Techh, Production and Industrial Engineering won Dr Jai Krishna Gold Medal for excellent contribution in the field of Youth Leadership. Three students who won the Doctoral Excellence awards are Dr Dhiraj Raj, Department of Earthquake Engineering, Dr Yogeshkumar Manibhai Makwana, Department of Electrical Engineering and Dr Pallavi Gupta, Centre for nanotechnology. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and IIT Roorkee Director Professor AK Chaturvedi were also present.

Professor N P Padhy, Chairman Convocation, IIT Roorkee said as many as 2,029 students were awarded degrees in this year's convocation. Out of the 2,029 students, 1,018 are undergraduate recipients, 702 post graduate and 309 PhD degree recipients, he said.

The marathon convocation began with the degree conferment ceremony at 10.30 am after which the undergraduate degree award ceremony began at 2.30 pm and the post graduate award ceremony at 6.30 pm. President Kovind congratulated the students and said that they are leaving this historic campus for the excitement of a career in a world which is full of opportunities.

"A huge part of the cost of the students’ education has been borne by the taxpayers. So, in whatever way you want, contributing back to society and helping underprivileged people is your moral responsibility and duty," Kovind said. "Earlier, different hostel timings applied to boys and girls, but recently these have been made same. This is an example of giving girl students an equal opportunity to excel. I am sure this will positively impact the contributions of girl students and boost their self-confidence,” the president said.

He also praised the institute on doing away with hierarchy and giving every academician an equal opportunity. Prof Chaturvedi said President Kovind’s address inspired the graduating students as they step out of IIT Roorkee into the real world.

"I am sure his words will resonate with them at every stage in their life,” he said. Nishank congratulated the students and said, "I am sure you will through your technical and innovative prowess, contribute to our revolutionary schemes like Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, will help achieve Prime Minister Modi’s dream of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ and will also help establish India as a global super power."

Chief Minister Rawat said that IIT Roorkee is an identity & pride of Uttarakhand. “In the Time magazine's emerging economy universities ranking, IIT Roorkee has reached 35th rank and it is matter of pride for us," he said.

This year, a total of 41 gold medals were awarded to students of various courses for securing highest CGPA in their respective programmes and classes. Out of the 41 gold medalists, 12 were girl students.

The institute's bronze medalist Tanvi Verma, a student of B.Tech. Engineering Physics, got a total five medals/awards. There were at least five girl students who got more than two awards.

This was the first time when IIT Roorkee gave away awards to PhD scholars. A new award “Excellence in Doctoral Research” was started this year.

