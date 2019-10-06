Representatives from Ireland varsities to attend education fairs in 5 Indian cities

Representatives from at least 20 educational institutions from Ireland will be in India this month to interact with students and talk about the opportunities at their respective universities. The representatives will attend education fairs in five cities in India with an aim to draw students from Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chennai.

"India has been an influential market in terms of both trade and international students export for Ireland. Many students who aspire for receiving higher-education in foreign countries are now being aware of Ireland providing globally recognized degrees and courses, benefits of working part-time and a 24-month stay back option has contributed to the rising the education exports," said Barry O'Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, Education in Ireland. He said the fairs will be conducted in five cities across India in October wherein 20 Irish institutes will be present in each fair to address, discuss, respond to queries, speak about programmes available and other queries.

According to officials, Ireland has seen a notable growth of 86 per cent in international student coming to the country. "The annual fairs are designed for the benefit of the student to access end-to-end education market in Ireland without bearing any financial risk or investment of time. In addition to meeting the institutions, the qualified students can also get a broader percept on how education in Ireland takes place with its kind of courses, the job opportunities given post studies and various scholarship opportunities," said O'Driscroll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)