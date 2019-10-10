Varsity professor held for alleged links with maoists

An Assistant Professor of city-based Osmania University was on Thursday arrested for suspected links with maoists, police said. K Jagan, also a member ofViplava Rachayitula Sangham (Virasam), a revolutionary writers' association, was picked up from his residence here by a police team fromJogulamba Gadwal district.

He was arrested in connection with a case registered against him under relevant sections ofUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over suspected maoists links, they said. Some documents and electronic gadgets were seized from his house, they added.

Earlier, Revolutionary Writers' Association (Virasam) leader andrenowned Telugu poetP Varavara Rao was arrested by Maharashtra Police in Bhima Koregaon case..

