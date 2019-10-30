MCNUJC signs pact with Unicef

Madhya Pradesh-based MakhanlalChaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication(MCNUJC) and Unicef have inked an agreement to jointly work inthe area of child rights

As per the pact signed on Tuesday between Unicef'sMadhya Pradesh head Michael Juma and registrar Deependra SinghBaghel rpt Baghel, the state-run varsity will participate inconservation of child rights and their publicity, and alsoinclude these issues in curricula of media courses

The varsity will also organise workshops on the issuesof child rights and award fellowships to students, said vicechancellor Deepak Tiwari.

