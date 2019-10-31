Ganga Ram hospital doctor appointed faculty member at Rochester University in US

A doctor, from the field of radiology, at a leading hospital here, has been appointed as an adjunct professor at a well-known university in the US, officials said on Thursday. The hospital claimed that it was for the "first time" that an Indian doctor from the field of radiology will be imparting education and training to the students of the University of Rochester in the state of New York.

"Dr. T B S Buxi, Chairman, Department of CT & MRI, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been appointed Adjunct Professor of Imaging Sciences in the School of Medicine and Dentistry at University of Rochester, New York, US," the hospital said in a statement. He was recently bestowed with NBE's 'Distinguished Teacher Award' 2018 by the Vice President of India, it said.

Buxi has been associated with GRIPMER (the Ganga Ram Institute For Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) as a faculty and has been involved in teaching and research in radiology for the last 35 years, the statement said. He has also published numerous papers in national and international journals.

Buxi will teach US students visiting Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and also visit Rochester University, it said.

