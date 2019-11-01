Bad air quality: SDMC orders closure of 581 schools on Monday
The education department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has ordered closure of 581 schools under the civic body on Monday due to "prevailing poor air quality".
A Supreme Court mandated panel on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region with the pollution levels in the region entering the "severe plus" category".
"Due to prevailing poor air quality (smog) in GNCTD, competent authority has ordered closure of all schools run/aided/recognised by SDMC on Monday, i.e. November 4," read the order issued by the body on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Delhi Municipal Corporation
- schools
- Delhi
- NCR
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Classes canceled in Chicago public schools as teachers inch closer to strike
Break gender stereotypes, use books and language free of gender bias : NCERT tells play schools
Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal
Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal
'JK child rights panel asks schools to ensure safety of security of children'