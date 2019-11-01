International Development News
Bad air quality: SDMC orders closure of 581 schools on Monday

  Updated: 01-11-2019 14:32 IST
The education department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has ordered closure of 581 schools under the civic body on Monday due to "prevailing poor air quality".

A Supreme Court mandated panel on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region with the pollution levels in the region entering the "severe plus" category".

"Due to prevailing poor air quality (smog) in GNCTD, competent authority has ordered closure of all schools run/aided/recognised by SDMC on Monday, i.e. November 4," read the order issued by the body on Friday.

