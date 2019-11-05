International Development News
Development News Edition

The Dutch Are Back on Top in EF's Global Ranking of English Proficiency

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Zurich
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:30 IST
The Dutch Are Back on Top in EF's Global Ranking of English Proficiency

EF Education First released today the ninth annual edition of its EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), analyzing data from 2.3 million non-native English speakers in 100 countries and regions. This year, the Netherlands replaces Sweden to become the top scorer.

"English remains the undisputed global language of business. Our ninth edition of the EF EPI is more comprehensive than ever, providing valuable insights for governments to evaluate their language learning policies and the return on their investments in language training," said Dr. Minh Tran, EF Executive Director of Academic Affairs.

The EF EPI is based on test scores from the EF Standard English Test (EF SET), the world's first free standardized English test. The EF SET has been used worldwide by thousands of schools, companies, and governments for large-scale testing.

Key findings of the EF EPI 2019 include:

  • The network effect of English has never been stronger. The more people use English, the more useful it becomes for individuals, businesses, and countries to access resources and opportunities.
  • European English skills are polarized, with most of the EU's neighbors not developing English proficiency at the same pace as member states.
  • Asia still has the largest gap between individual country scores, and China has moved from low to moderate proficiency for the first time.
  • Latin America is finally turning around after years of stagnation. Twelve out of 18 countries surveyed in the region improved their proficiency between 2017 and 2018.
  • Africa's overall average dropped significantly, and the gap between higher and lower proficiency countries is wider than ever.
  • Women still outscore men in English skills worldwide, but the gender gap is closing.
  • High English proficiency continues to correlate with various indicators of economic competitiveness, including higher income and increased labor productivity.

The EF English Proficiency Index for Schools (EF EPI-s), a companion report to the EF EPI, was also released today. The EF EPI-s examines the acquisition of English skills by secondary and tertiary students from 43 countries.

The EF EPI and EF EPI-s reports and country/region fact sheets are available for download at http://www.ef.com/epi.

About EF Education First

EF Education First is an international education company that focuses on language, academics, and cultural experience. Founded in 1965, EF's mission is "opening the world through education." With more than 600 schools and offices in over 50 countries, EF is the Official Language Training Partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021477/EF_English_Proficiency_Index_2019.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021478/EF_Education_First_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...

Overcrowding continues in Indian jails, situation worst in UP despite: NCRB

The problem of overcrowding in jails across the country continues to persist, reveal the latest National Crime Records Bureau NCRB data on prisons in India. The overcrowding in jails persisted during 2015-2017 as the number of prison inmate...

NBA activists end MP river protest after 5 of 6 demands met

A protest by Narmada Bachao Andolan in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district for reduction in the water level in a dam ended on Tuesday after all but one of their demands were accepted. NBA leader Alok Agarwal and others have been standing in w...

Shiv Sena yet to give any proposal: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal and that BJPs doors are always o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019