Three books to be launched to mark 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister for Food Processing Industries Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal will launch three books on Guru Nanak Dev Ji tomorrow (7-11-2019) at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi tomorrow on the occasion of 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The National Book Trust, India has published three titles – Guru Nanak Bani, Nanak Bani, and Sakhian Guru Nanak Dev–to spread the message of Guru Nanak Dev's writings amongst readers of Indian sub-continent. These books published originally in Punjabi shall be translated into 15 major Indian languages. The National Book Trust, India has already published the Guru Nanak Bani in Urdu, Odia, Marathi, Hindi, and Gujarati. The translation in Asamiya, Bangla, Kannada, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, and English will be published in due course.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji enunciated a comprehensive philosophy of universal nature which has relevance for all times. His teachings are immensely beneficial across humanity because the teachings embody all facets of society and life, and they transcend social, religious, color, creed, ethnic and national barriers and demarcations.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, passed a Resolution in November 2018, to celebrate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the year 2019, throughout the country and across the globe, in a grand and befitting manner along with State Governments and the Indian Missions abroad. One of the highlights of the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting was that the National Book Trust, India will publish Gurbani in different Indian languages. UNESCO will publish Guru Nanak Dev's writings in major world languages.

