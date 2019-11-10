International Development News
DSGMC to restart work on super specialty hospital in Sarai Kale Khan

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 14:55 IST
  • Created: 10-11-2019 14:50 IST
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will restart the work to operationalize its 500-bed super specialty hospital in Sarai Kale Khan here to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Work on the Harkrishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and its super specialty hospital (Balaji) had started 13 years ago but was stopped due to various reasons, said DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Nearly 80 percent of work on the building was done. But work on the hospital is remaining which will be started through 'kar sewa' on November 17, he said. The hospital and medical institute are adjacent to Gurdwara Bala Sahib near Sarai Kale Khan.

The charitable facility will be governed by a nine-member trust comprising experts from medical, armed forces, judiciary, civil services, industry, social service fields, Sirsa said. The hospital will cater to patients in around 20 areas of specialization. It will have a 100-seat medical college and 60-seats nursing college.

The outdoor patient's department of the hospital is expected to open in the next six months, initially in cardiology and nephrology and new departments will be added in a phased manner depending on availability of new buildings, trained manpower, and latest machinery and equipment, he said. "Around 5000 patients will be provided affordable medical care every day after it is fully functional," said DSGMC president.

The remaining construction work will be completed in the next two years. The medical college will admit 100 students per academic year by 2022 while admission on 60 seats in BSc nursing course will be made in 2020, he said. The hospital having six blocks will be compliant to national and international green building standards. It will have a minimal carbon footprint, zero wastewater discharge, and equipped with solar power, he added.

