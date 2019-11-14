International Development News
National Integration Tour for students from Manipur calls on Nityanand Rai

The purpose of the tour is to expose the students to the rich culture and heritage of India and to interact with people of other states and develop a bond of friendship with them, thereby strengthening national integration.

National Integration Tour for students from Manipur calls on Nityanand Rai
Addressing the students, Shri Rai welcomed them to the National Capital. He observed that students are the future of the country and must always endeavor to attain knowledge and education to succeed in life.

A National Integration Tour for students from Kumbi (district Bishnupur), Manipur is being organized by Assam Rifles to Delhi and Agra from 8th to 28th November 2019. 24 members, including students, teaching staff and officers of Assam Rifles, called on the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, in New Delhi today.

The purpose of the tour is to expose the students to the rich culture and heritage of India and to interact with people of other states and develop a bond of friendship with them, thereby strengthening national integration.

Addressing the students, Shri Rai welcomed them to the National Capital. He observed that students are the future of the country and must always endeavor to attain knowledge and education to succeed in life. "We all must know our country and take pride in its history, culture, and tradition. From time immemorial, stalwarts from the North East have contributed to defending and building the country", he added.

Shri Rai said that the Government led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the holistic development of the North East and several measures have already been taken by the government in this direction. Shri Rai talked about the Government of India schemes like Ujjwala and Swachh Bharat, among others, that is slowly but steadily transforming the lives of the people of the country, including the North East.

Complimenting Assam Rifles for this initiative, the Minister said that this kind of educational tour that the students are being taken upon helps them in understanding the diversity present in the country, be it regional, religious, cultural, linguistic, etc. This helps them to feel proud of the unity in the diversity of the Nation. The Minister encouraged the students to share their experience in this tour with their near and dear ones, so that they may also get to know about diversity present in the country.

Highlighting the role and importance of Assam Rifles, the Minister said that they are the sentinels of the borders and friends of the people in the North East. He stressed that each student must be aware of their dedication to securing the eastern frontier of our Nation and establishing lasting peace there. They play a very important role in the implementation of development schemes of the government in North East, he added.

Shri Rai interacted with the students and answered their questions. In the end, he gave them his blessings for a very bright future ahead.

(With Inputs from PIB)

