Dialogue cannot be dictated through coercion: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday urged the varsity's agitating students to call off their protests, saying dialogue "cannot be dictated through coercion and illegal methods". The Vice Chancellor also requested JNU's teachers to appeal to the disgruntled students to end their agitation that is hampering "studies of thousands of students on the campus" who are preparing for their end-semester examinations.

"JNU administration would always like to engage in a dialogue and discussion, but the process and form of any such interaction cannot be dictated through coercion and illegal methods. No dialogue in this form will be fruitful," he said. The university administration, after facing two weeks of protests, rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for BPL students not availing any scholarship. Students dubbed the move an "eyewash".

The VC requested the teachers to make an extra effort to convince the students that the changes in hostel charges are not only "reasonable but vital for the financial viability of our hostels". "It is our duty and responsibility to keep JNU on the path of becoming

a globally renowned university for which peace and normalcy have to be restored in the campus. I hope you will do your best in our mission of making JNU an island of learning and enviable recognition," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)