Urdu can become International language : NCPUL director Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI)Urdu has the potential to become an International language for communication like English, National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) director Aquil Ahmad said here on Tuesday. In the United Arab Emirates, where earlier court proceedings were used to be done in Arabic only, advocates are now allowed to plead cases in Urdu also, he said.

According to a release from the city-basedMaulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Ahmad was speaking during the inauguration of atraining programme for teachers of Madrassas. Speaking to participants of the programme, Ahmad advised them to become ambassadors of Urdu as this language is our culture too." Urdu is surviving because of Madrasas in India.

Schools and Colleges are not doing enough to promote Urdu language," the release quoted Ahmad as saying. Ensure modern education along with the conventional teaching, students need to be taught moral values also," he added.

Prof Fatima Begum, Vice Chancellor (Incharge)said teachers should also inculcate values in students and become their role model, adding, teaching should bring about a change in the behaviour of learners. The programme was organised by the Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers and MANUUin collaboration with the NCPUL..

