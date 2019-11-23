International Development News
CAG flags irregularities in Mizoram RMSA's implementation

  • PTI
  • |
  Aizawl
  • |
  Updated: 23-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:13 IST
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has detected lapses in implementation of the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) in Mizoram as about 46 per cent of human habitations in the state was "not covered by secondary schools". The report also said infrastructure, constructed in several secondary schools, remained "unutilised" as the facilities were built without immediate requirement.

The number of habitations not covered by secondary schools stood at 392 (46 per cent of the total habitations of 853) even after ten years of implementation of RMSA in the state, the report said. Launched in 2009, the programme aimed at ensuring universal access to secondary level education by 2017 and universal retention by 2020.

The state education department was not even aware of the habitation-wise number of students in the absence of a survey, the report said. At least 58 laboratory assistants were appointed under the scheme in as many schools which are still under construction, the CAG said, adding that "the amount of Rs 208.80 lakh spent on their pay and allowances was not justified".

The report, tabled in the state Assembly on Thursday, pointed out computer rooms were constructed in the schools located in the remote areas, but there were no computers, printers and internet facilities. Non-preparation of perspective annual plans with local inputs from the schools has resulted in a situation where infrastructure was provided without immediate requirement and the facilities were unutilised, the CAG report said.

Accroding to the report, verification of 15 schools out of 92, constructed under RMSA, indicated that ten schools did not have piped drinking water facilities and water stored through rain-water harvesting was being used for drinking, thereby, compromising the health and hygiene of students and teachers. While 42 special educators were available in the state, 26 of them were posted in offices, not covered by the RMSA guidelines, the report added..

