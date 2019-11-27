International Development News
GE Steam Power and buildOn lay down foundations of new school in Senegal

Known as the “GE Switzerland School,” GE’s Steam Power businesses – which is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland is the main contributor to the project.

GE Steam Power and buildOn volunteers traveled to Kaolack, Senegal recently to help break ground and lay down the foundations of the school. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

New school in Kaolack, Senegal will provide a safe learning environment for 150 learners; Demonstrates GE Steam Power's (GE.com) ongoing commitment to support local communities empower youth and provide opportunities in SSA region; Marks four of five schools to be built in Nepal and Senegal through GE and buildOn partnership. This brings the total to 47 schools worldwide

GE Steam Power alongside its longstanding nonprofit organization, buildOn, announced the groundbreaking of a new school in Kaolack, Senegal. This marks the fourth of five schools to be built in Nepal and Senegal bringing the total to 47 schools worldwide. In addition to this, close to 10 schools have been built in South Africa as part of GE Steam Power's school infrastructure project aimed at creating a conducive environment that will aid learning.

"GE Steam Power is committed to supporting the SSA region in all aspects – from providing the best technology for dependable power generation to developing local communities and offering those in serious need a chance to better their lives," said Lee Dawes, Regional Leader for GE Steam Power SSA. "We are proud to continue our partnership with buildOn with this new school in Senegal. Thank you to all employees, volunteers, and supporters for their contributions and donations towards this important project."

Known as the "GE Switzerland School," GE's Steam Power businesses – which is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland is the main contributor to the project. This is one of several community development projects GE Steam Power is involved in across the SSA region. Along with the support of the GE Foundation's 1:1 gift matching program, GE Steam Power has fundraised a total of $30,000 USD to build the new school. Once completed and fully operational, 150 learners will be invited and admitted to the new school.

GE Steam Power and buildOn volunteers traveled to Kaolack, Senegal recently to help break ground and lay down the foundations of the school. The teams on the project also spent time with the families and local communities through buildOn's cultural exchange program where they had an opportunity to learn about the culture of the communities they were supporting while also sharing pieces of their own lives.

buildOn is a non-profit organization that aims to break the cycle of poverty and illiteracy through education. They select some of the poorest countries in the world and recruit volunteers to fundraise and travel to build schools.

(With Inputs from APO)

