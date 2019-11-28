International Development News
Development News Edition

7,000 engineers, graduates apply for 549 sanitary worker posts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:35 IST
7,000 engineers, graduates apply for 549 sanitary worker posts

A total of 7,000 engineers, graduates and diploma-holders has applied for 549 posts of sanitary workers in the city Corporation. The Corporation had called for applications for the posts of 549 grade-1 sanitary posts and 7,000 applicants appeared for the three-day interview and verification of certificates which began on Wednesday, official sources said.

On verification, it was found that nearly 70 per cent of the candidates have completed SSLC, the minimum qualification, and most of them were engineers, post- graduates, graduates and diploma-holders, they said. In some cases, it was found the applicants were already employed in private firms, but the government job attracted them as the starting salary is Rs 15,700.

Those already working as the contract sanitary workers for the last 10 years have also applied for these permanent jobs. Many graduate applicants had not got the jobs according to the qualification and had to work to support the family with just Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 as salary in private firms and toiled for 12 hours with no job security, they said.

On the other hand, sanitary workers job fetches a salary of nearly Rs 20,000 with the work timings of three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening, which also provides them an option of doing other petty works during leisure. The Corporation now has 2,000 permanent and 500 contract sanitary workers in its rolls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Octagenerian couple granted divorce

An octogenarian couple was on Thursday granted divorce by a family court here due to differences between them. The family court judge Sumathi granted the divorce to Veluchamy 82 and Kasthuri 80. They got married in 1962 in Palayampatti in ...

FIFA Rankings: India drop two spots to 108th position

The Indian football team dropped two spots to 108 in the latest FIFA rankings which were announced on Thursday. India suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qatar Qualifiers on November 19.The Blue Tigers hold the fourth s...

UPDATE 1-Iran dismisses French comments about nuclear deal's dispute mechanism

Iran rejects as irresponsible comments by France that it is seriously considering triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to U.N. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.Irans...

'New lab grown bacteria consume carbon dioxide'

Researchers have engineered a new bacterial strain that consumes carbon dioxide for energy instead of complex organic compounds, an advance that may lead to future projects to lower atmospheric levels of the greenhouse gas using microbes. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019