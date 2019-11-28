International Development News
Development News Edition

Number of Indian students going to UK for higher studies rises by 63 pc: High Commission

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:03 IST
The number of Indian students going to UK for higher studies in 2019 has increased by 63 per cent from last year, according to the British High Commission here. According to a statement, latest UK immigration statistics show that over 30,000 Indian students received a Tier 4 (study) visa for the year, up from almost 19,000 the previous year.

"This remarkable 63 pc increase year on year is almost four times as fast as the global rate. In the last decade, more than 2,70,000 Indian students have benefitted from the UK's world leading education," the statement said. According to the statistics, more than 5,12,000 Indian nationals received visit visas -- a nine per cent increase compared to the previous year.

"I am delighted to see that once again the statistics show that more Indians are choosing to study at the UK's world-class educational institutions. This is now the third consecutive year in which the numbers have increased. It is important to us, because these young leaders of tomorrow will reinforce the living bridge that connects India and the UK," Domini Asquith, British High Commissioner to India, said. Barbara Wickham, Director India, British Council, said, "We are delighted to see, year on year, more Indian students choosing and trusting the UK education system. UK education institutions equally benefit from the diversity of talent and culture that Indian students bring to campuses. The positive growth in student visa statistics, along with the great collaboration between the Indian and UK higher education sectors, ensures that education continues to be key in the relationship between our two countries." PTI GJS SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

