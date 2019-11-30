Medical college students accuse prof of passing lewd comments

Students of physiotherapy course at government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College here have lodged a complaint against an assistant professor, accusing him of making lewd comments, police said on Saturday. "Thirteen girl students have filed a complaint against an assistant professor, accusing that he makes lewd comments about them," said Superintendent of Police Amit Singh.

These students have finished their course and are doing internship, he said. Investigation is underway, he said..

