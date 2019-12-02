Women in India Want Reskilling Options Before Going Back to Work After a Break

JobsForHer, an online platform connecting women to jobs, companies, reskilling options, mentors and events, recently conducted a survey on the need for reskilling before women get back to work. And the results are promising.

The survey was conducted in partnership with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SP Jain Institute Of Management And Research, one of India's finest B-schools, which is consistently ranked among the top 10 in the country, to assess the need for reskilling options for women on a career break who want to update their skills before going back to work.

SPJIMR's Post Graduate Management Programme for Women (PGMPW) is a prestigious course that has already run 3 successful batches, helping numerous women find their place in the Indian workforce. Now, the institution has extended its reach to the online front, with the Post Graduate General Management Program for Women. Commencing from March 2020, this online course is for women who wish to upskill themselves, acquire management inputs to perform better in their current roles, move to higher roles and responsibilities or get back to professional careers.

The online programme will feature courses in Marketing, Business Analytics, Finance, Business Economics, Operations Management, Business Strategy, IT in Business, Women in Business - Transitioning to Leadership Roles, Human Resource Management, and Negotiation at Workplace - Overcoming Gender Roles and Barriers.

SPJIMR, in its capacity as a socially sensitive institution, has taken up the task of reintegrating women returning after a career break into the corporate leadership pipeline through its accelerated management programme. The PGMPW is the perfect platform for women on a career break to reskill themselves and become job ready.

JobsForHer polled 408 women on its database who are on a career break and actively looking to get back to work. They were asked two questions:

Which path would they prefer to take to get back to work? What is their reason for choosing to reskill?

The first question received an overwhelming response from women candidates. Replying to which path they would take to get back to work, 39.3% of women said they would choose to upgrade their skills first. A similar option of speaking to career counselors was chosen by 30.6% women. The other two options - asking friends for recommendations and applying to former organisations - were chosen by only 14.9% and 15.2% of women, respectively.

This clearly shows that women value reskilling courses as the first step towards beginning their second career journey. Whether it is to enhance their own brand when meeting potential employers, or even give themselves a boost of confidence before job interviews, reskilling options emerge as the weapon of choice for women who want to upgrade their skills before going back to work.

The second poll question - 'What is their reason for taking up reskilling?' - also received a massive response from women candidates. Among the respondents, 40% said they would take up reskilling courses to increase their chances of getting a job. Another 30% said they would choose this option to bridge the gap in their skills after a career break. The reason of staying up-to-date in the industry garnered only 20% of responses, while that of showcasing new skills on their resumes received only 10% of responses.

This survey not only helps them understand how important reskilling options are for women who want to restart their careers, but also spreads awareness on the work that SPJIMR and JobsForHer have been doing to get women back into the Indian workforce.

Commenting on the results of the survey, Neha Bagaria, CEO & Founder of JobsForHer, said, "Learning and development is a strategic step that working professionals need for evolving career requirements and gives a person a competitive advantage against peers. And this is especially important for women on a career break. Today, the percentage of women in corporate India is at 30% at the entry-level, 10% at the mid-level, and 1% at the CXO-level. Women who are waiting to re-enter the workforce need the right courses that can bridge the gap in their skills and those required by the industry. With specialised reskilling options, like the courses offered by SPJIMR, women can now be sure they get up-to-date skills and apply for jobs with confidence."

About JobsForHer:

JobsForHer began in 2015 with the objective of encouraging women on a career break to begin their second career journey. Four years later today, it is a platform that now caters to women at all professional stages by connecting them with jobs, family-friendly companies, hiring events, and partners offering a plethora of reskilling options to get them ready to return to work or upskill for better roles in the workplace.

Learn more at www.jobsforher.com

