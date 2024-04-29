Left Menu

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates New Building of Society of Indian Law Firms

Vice President Dhankhar inaugurated the Society of Indian Law Firms' new building and dispute resolution center. The center aims to reduce case pendency and establish India as a global legal hub. SILF President Bhasin emphasized the importance of mediation and the center's role in promoting dispute resolution.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday inaugurated the new building of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), which has a new dispute resolution centre.

Dhankhar, who was the chief guest at the event, said the new centre would further cement the country's position as a global legal hub.

SILF president Lalit Bhasin said the society has a professional responsibility to reduce the pendency of cases and the centre would promote the settlement of disputes.

''SILF firmly believes that mediation can bring about a revolutionary change in the system of administration of justice. The Parliament has recently passed a law regarding mediation and the centre will provide avenues for resolving disputes,'' he said.

