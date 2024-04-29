VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates New Building of Society of Indian Law Firms

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday inaugurated the new building of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), which has a new dispute resolution centre.

Dhankhar, who was the chief guest at the event, said the new centre would further cement the country's position as a global legal hub.

SILF president Lalit Bhasin said the society has a professional responsibility to reduce the pendency of cases and the centre would promote the settlement of disputes.

''SILF firmly believes that mediation can bring about a revolutionary change in the system of administration of justice. The Parliament has recently passed a law regarding mediation and the centre will provide avenues for resolving disputes,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)