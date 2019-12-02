Left Menu
IIT Delhi students’ placement marginally down in core technical sector on Day 1

IITD students received 244 placement offers in various sectors on Day 1 of the placement. This included 240 domestic offers and 4 international offers. International companies from the USA and Singapore also recruited the students.  

Image Credit: IIT Delhi

The first day of placement in IIT Delhi has witnessed a marginal increase in comparison to previous year but down in core technical sector. According to the comparative data released by the institute, 92 students were placed in the core technical sector on December 1 last year which came down to 86 this year. The placement in consulting sector was also marginally down but high in information technology and finance sectors.

However, institute administration claimed that there is no effect of 'perceived slowdown' in the economic growth as the students received 419 placement offers including 175 pre placement offers. About 400 organizations/ companies are participating in the placement of IIT Delhi which started on December 1. On the first day of the placement, these organizations offered over 600 profiles in various sectors including Core, Consulting, Information Technology, Finance, Analytics and Teaching & Research. The current placement season will continue till May 2019.

Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said: "We are happy to see a robust start to our placement season with a record number of placements on the first day. We are also happy to see a large number of IIT Delhi students preferring domestic careers over international placements. Another interesting aspect is also about students choosing careers in core sectors. These trends indeed augur well for the country." The institute however, denied specific information on high level package of any particular student arguing that undue publicity to packages have the effect of devaluing national placements over international placements as well as core jobs over finance and consulting jobs.

US technology major Microsoft has provided maximum number of placement offers to 30 students including 2 international offers, followed by Intel which gave 27 domestic offers to the students. Other international offers include one from Uber USA and another from Squarepoint Singapore. The companies reportedly offering a good number of offers included Qualcomm (16 offers) and Goldman Sachs (12 offers).

