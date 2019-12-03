Taking risks necessary to achieve success: ISRO chairman to students

ISRO Chairman K Sivan on Tuesday advised the students to inculcate risk-taking ability and develop a desire for success. Speaking at the sixth convocation of Central university of Rajasthan in Ajmer, Sivan told students that taking risks is necessary to achieve success, a statement issued by the university said.

The ISRO chairman said some aspects of personality like critical thinking, problem solving, ability to collaborate, agility, adaptability, curiosity, imagination and focus help in character building. A total of 583 students of the university graduated this year and were conferred degrees in the function, the statement said.

Gold medals were awarded to 42 students for achieving academic excellence and two students were awarded the University Endowment Medal, it said. On the occasion, the university chancellor K Kasturirangan asked the students to become a role model for others and develop leadership qualities.

