New Tertiary Education Commission Board appointed by Minister

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced the appointment of Māori education specialist Dr. Wayne Ngata and Business NZ head Kirk Hope to the Board of the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC).

Dr. Alastair MacCormick has been reappointed for another term.

"Wayne Ngata, Kirk Hope, and Alastair MacCormick bring a great deal of leadership and governance experience as well as a wealth of understanding of the tertiary education sector," Chris Hipkins said.

"I would like to thank retiring members Phil O'Reilly, Chris Mace and Vanessa Stoddart for the spirit of service that they have given to the priorities for tertiary education during their tenure.

"Highlights of their time on the Board include the development of the Careers System Strategy in the TEC which took substantial time and energy. The TEC is now better prepared to help young people to continue learning throughout their lives," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

